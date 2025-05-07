Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Cottages-at-Century-Farms
ONM Living is developing Cottages at Century Farms, a 290-unit build-to-rent residential project in Anna, in partnership with All Pro Capital. The two companies have partnered on 10 build-to-rent projects since the ONM Living's inception in 2019.
Build-to-RentDevelopmentSingle-Family RentalTexas

ONM Living to Develop 290-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Anna, Texas

by Taylor Williams

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based firm ONM Living will develop Cottages at Century Farms, a 290-unit build-to-rent community that will be located in the North Texas city of Anna. The development will be situated on a 23-acre site within a master-planned community and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that will range in size from approximately 350 to 1,400 square feet. Homes will feature fenced yards, covered front porches, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, full-size washers and dryers and smart technology. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, pickleball and other sports courts, dog park and walking trails. Leasing is scheduled to begin late next year.

You may also like

Z Modular Begins Leasing 264-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Lion Real Estate Group Acquires 241-Unit Apartment Complex...

RAF Pacifica Buys 15,750 SF Warehouse in Dallas,...

Tefute USA Signs 9,000 SF Industrial Lease in...

USA Properties Fund Opens $130M Multifamily Community at...

The Food Hall Co. Unveils Plans for 35,000...

International Paper to Build $260M Corrugated Box Plant...

LV Collective Breaks Ground on Two-Building Student Housing...

Darland Completes Construction of Office Remodel for DMSi...