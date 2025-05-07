ONM Living to Develop 290-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Anna, Texas

ANNA, TEXAS — Locally based firm ONM Living will develop Cottages at Century Farms, a 290-unit build-to-rent community that will be located in the North Texas city of Anna. The development will be situated on a 23-acre site within a master-planned community and will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes that will range in size from approximately 350 to 1,400 square feet. Homes will feature fenced yards, covered front porches, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in showers, full-size washers and dryers and smart technology. Amenities will include a fitness center, pool, pickleball and other sports courts, dog park and walking trails. Leasing is scheduled to begin late next year.