Onward Investors Takes Full Ownership of 12-Story Office Building in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Onward Investors has taken full ownership of 100 M Street SE, a 12-story, 240,500-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard district. The Minneapolis-based investment firm acquired the property’s senior loan last April.

The previous owner and terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Washington Business Journal reported that Houston-based Lionstone Investments sold the property for nearly $54 million as part of its initiative to offload its $5.5 billion portfolio.

Situated near the Navy Yard-BallPark Metro station, the office building is currently 78 percent leased and features about 16,000 square feet of contiguous availability, as well as newly installed amenities including a rooftop terrace, tenant lounge and conference center.