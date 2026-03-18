Onward Takes Ownership of 306,000 SF Office Property in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, GA. — Onward Investors, an alternative investment firm based in Minneapolis, has recently taken ownership of a 306,000-square-foot office property in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The buildings include 800 and 900 North Point Parkway, which sit north of the Ga. Highway 400 and Old Milton Parkway interchange.

Onward Investors acquired the senior loan secured by the property last October. 800 and 900 North Point Parkway were 45 percent leased at the time of sale and include a recently reimagined courtyard, tenant lounge and conference center.