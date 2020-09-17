Onyx Equities Acquires 1.5 MSF Office Portfolio in New Jersey from Mack-Cali

NEWARK, N.J. — A partnership led by New Jersey-based investment firm Onyx Equities has acquired a 10-building, 1.5 million-square-foot office portfolio in Morris County, New Jersey, from Mack-Cali Corp. The portfolio consists of nine buildings in Parsippany and one in Madison. Onyx Equities, which acquired the portfolio in partnership with Taconic Capital Advisors LP, Axonic Capital LLC and Machine Investment Group, will implement a capital improvement plan. JLL brokered the deal.