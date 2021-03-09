Onyx Equities Begins Renovation of 300,000 SF Office Complex in Parsippany, New Jersey

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Onyx Equities has begun the renovation of 4 and 6 Campus Drive, a two-building, 300,000-square-foot office complex located in the Northern New Jersey city of Parsippany. Onyx will upgrade the lobbies and exteriors and expand amenity spaces. Renovations will also include a new conference center and cafeteria, as well as upgraded outdoor space. Cushman & Wakefield leases the complex. Onyx Equities acquired 4 & 6 Campus Drive in 2020. The buildings are located in The Arbors @ Parsippany office park. Tenants can utilize the amenities located throughout the campus, including new fitness centers, a golf simulator, game room, conference centers, training rooms and cafeteria.