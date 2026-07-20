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Leasing ActivityMassachusettsNortheastRetail

Onyx Partners Welcomes New Tenants to 34-Acre Retail Center in Springfield, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS — Owner-operator Onyx Partners has welcomed several new tenants to Springfield Crossing, a 34-acre open-air retail center in western Massachusetts that is a redevelopment of the former Eastfield Mall. Joining the tenant roster this summer are Target, which will anchor the second and latest phase of the redevelopment, as well as Chase Bank, Playa Bowls, Be Young Day Spa and Beyond Oishi. Onyx Partners acquired the property in 2023 following the departure of anchor tenants J.C. Penney and Sears.

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