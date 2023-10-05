Onyx Renewable Partners Signs 10,760 SF Office Lease Renewal in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Onyx Renewable Partners, a provider of clean energy solutions, has signed a 10,760-square-foot office lease renewal at 505 Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The 28-story building was built in 2006 and is adjacent to Bryant Park. Onyx plans to relocate from 230 Park Avenue to the entire 14th floor early next year. Paul Glickman, Diana Biasotti, Kristen Morgan and Kyle Young of JLL represented the landlord, Stawski Partners, in the lease negotiations. Clark Finney and T.J. Hochanadel of JLL, along with Brian Goldman, Scott Gutnick and Josh Berg of Newmark, represented the tenant.