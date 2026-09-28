Onyx+East Opens 23-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Onyx+East has opened Haven, a 23-unit build-to-rent community in the Upper Arlington area of Columbus. Five homes are available for immediate move-in, with an additional home expected this month. The four-bedroom units offer more than 2,000 square feet of living space. The first four renters are eligible for a “Founders Special,” receiving one month of free rent. Each Haven home features an attached two-car garage, private driveway, fenced backyard, outdoor patio and covered front porch. Professional lawn care and snow removal is included.