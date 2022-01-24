REBusinessOnline

Onyx+East, Pretium Form Joint Venture to Invest $600M for Development of Single-Family Rental Homes

Posted on by in Build-For-Rent, Development, Indiana, Midwest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-based homebuilder Onyx+East has formed a joint venture with investment management firm Pretium to invest approximately $600 million to develop, build and operate new single-family build-to-rent communities. The joint venture plans to build over 2,000 homes across the Midwest and Florida’s West Coast. In 2022, the partnership intends to develop six communities totaling more than 700 homes in Indiana, Ohio and Florida. Progress Residential, Pretium’s single-family rental platform, will operate and manage the communities.

