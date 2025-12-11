Open House Westwood Divests of Greenlake Terrace Apartments in Seattle for $16.5M

SEATTLE — Open House Westwood has completed the sale of Greenlake Terrace Apartments, a multifamily community located at 7415 5th Ave. NE in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. A local family office acquired the property for $16.5 million. Built in 1986, Greenlake Terrace Apartments offers 48 apartments, secure garage parking, a bike room and updated commons areas. The buyer plans to continue the property’s value-add renovation program. Matt Kemper, Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Jacob Odegard, Dylan Roeter and Bryon Rosen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.