Thursday, December 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Greenlake-Terrace-Seattle-WA
Greenlake Terrace Apartments in Seattle offers 48 units.
AcquisitionsWashingtonWestern

Open House Westwood Divests of Greenlake Terrace Apartments in Seattle for $16.5M

by Amy Works

SEATTLE — Open House Westwood has completed the sale of Greenlake Terrace Apartments, a multifamily community located at 7415 5th Ave. NE in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood. A local family office acquired the property for $16.5 million. Built in 1986, Greenlake Terrace Apartments offers 48 apartments, secure garage parking, a bike room and updated commons areas. The buyer plans to continue the property’s value-add renovation program. Matt Kemper, Tim McKay, Dan Chhan, Jacob Odegard, Dylan Roeter and Bryon Rosen of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

You may also like

CB Arcadia Partners Sells Starbucks-Occupied Property in Torrance,...

Benderson Acquires 216,692 SF Shopping Center in Metro...

Berkadia Brokers Sale of 94-Unit Independent Living Community...

PSRS Arranges $5.6M Refinancing for Retail Center in...

JLL Arranges Sale of 192-Unit Aster Apartments in...

Investors Realty Brokers $8.3M Sale of Old Mill...

Colliers Negotiates Sale of Two Retail Condos in...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Sale of 380,020 SF...

SLS Properties Buys 284,889 SF Vacant Office Building...