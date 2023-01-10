OPEN Impact Arranges $52.6M Sale of Campus in Yonkers

YONKERS, N.Y. — Locally based brokerage firm OPEN Impact Real Estate has arranged the $52.6 million sale of a 265,000-square-foot campus in Yonkers. The campus, a portion of which extends into The Bronx, consists of 25 buildings on a 28-acre site. The property, which serves as the headquarters of social services agency Rising Ground, houses several recreational amenities, including indoor and outdoor pools, a baseball field and an indoor basketball court. Lindsay Ornstein, Stephen Powers, Arthur Skelskie and Alexander Smith of OPEN Impact represented Rising Ground in the transaction. The buyer, National Resources, plans to take occupancy of the campus at a future date, with Rising Ground retaining three acres for various programs.