Open Impact Real Estate Arranges 27,147 SF Office Lease in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based brokerage firm OPEN Impact Real Estate has arranged a 27,147-square-foot office lease in Brooklyn. The tenant, social services provider Rising Ground Inc., will occupy the entire 20th floor and part of the 19th floor at 111 Livingston St. in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein, Alexander Smith and Kendall Elliott of OPEN Impact represented the tenant, which plans to take occupancy next spring, in the lease negotiations. The undisclosed landlord was self-represented.

