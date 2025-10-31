OpenAI Plans to Build Data Center Near Ann Arbor, Invest $450B Over Next Three Years

SALINE TOWNSHIP, MICH. — OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has unveiled plans to build a new Stargate campus in Saline Township near Ann Arbor as part of its 4.5-gigawatt partnership with Oracle. Combined with capacity from OpenAI’s six previously announced U.S. Stargate sites with Oracle and SoftBank, this project brings Stargate to more than 8 gigawatts of planned capacity and more than $450 billion in investment over the next three years. In January, the company announced a $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment.

Related Digital is developing the Stargate Michigan campus. Construction is expected to begin in early 2026 and create more than 2,500 union construction jobs. DTE Energy will serve the campus using existing excess transmission capacity, avoiding impacts on local energy supply. OpenAI says that any upgrades required to support operations will be funded by the project and not local ratepayers. The project will span 1.6 million square feet across three buildings, according to Crain’s Detroit Busienss.

OpenAI has previously announced Stargate sites in Texas, New Mexico, Wisconsin and Ohio.