OpenPath Investments Sells The Eleven Hundred Multifamily Community Near Sacramento for $119M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

The Eleven Hundred in Arden-Arcade, Calif., features 565 apartments, a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis and basketball courts.

ARDEN-ARCADE, CALIF. — Northern California-based OpenPath Investments has completed the disposition of The Eleven Hundred, a 45-building apartment property in the Arden-Arcade submarket of Sacramento. Beverly Hills, Calif.-based KR Properties acquired the asset for $119 million.

Located at 1100 Howe Ave., The Eleven Hundred features 565 studio, one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments averaging 775 square feet. OpenPath invested extensive capital in exterior and community upgrades for the property, which was built in 1963. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, hot tub, garden, tennis and basketball courts, playground, and a grilling and picnic area.

Marc Ross of CBRE’s Sacramento Multifamily Investment Properties group represented the seller in the transaction.

