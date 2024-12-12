Thursday, December 12, 2024
The 113,000-square-foot property is part of the Executive Park Logistics Center.
OpenStore Selects Kansas City Market for First Fulfillment Center

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — OpenStore has selected the Kansas City market for its first-ever fulfillment center. The 113,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 46 new jobs and bring $2 million in new annual payroll to the region in the next five years. OpenStore is the largest operator of businesses on Shopify, distributing goods across a range of beauty, home goods, apparel and electronics. The Kansas City distribution center, located at Executive Park Logistics Center, represents a $5 million capital investment and positions OpenStore to provide faster and more efficient service to its growing portfolio of 40 e-commerce brands.

The Miami-based e-commerce company says it selected Kansas City due to its central U.S. access point and its robust labor pool with distribution industry experience. The Kansas City region offers access to 90 percent of the contiguous U.S. in two days or less by truck. The Kansas City Area Development Council promotes the region’s business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world.

