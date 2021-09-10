Opentrons Signs 47,790 SF Life Sciences Lease at Innolabs in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Opentrons, a provider of lab automation technology, has signed a 47,790-square-foot life sciences lease at Innolabs, a facility located in the Long Island City area of Queens. Pandemic Response Lab, a subsidiary of Opentrons, moved in to a 13,000-square-foot space in late August. Neochromosome, another subsidiary, and Opentrons will occupy the balance of the space beginning in early 2022. Bill Harvey, Jared Horowitz, Jordan Gosin and Emma Kistler of Newmark represented the landlord, a partnership between King Street Properties, The Carlyle Group and GFP Real Estate, in the lease negotiations.