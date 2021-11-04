OPEX Buys 115,422 SF Industrial Building in Moorestown, New Jersey
MOORESTOWN, N.J. —OPEX, a manufacturer of automated machines, has purchased a 115,422-square-foot industrial building at 1224 N. Main St. in the Southern New Jersey city of Moorestown. Situated on eight acres, the property features a clear height of 22 feet and 12 loading docks, as well as proximity to Interstate 295, the New Jersey Turnpike and State Route 38. Scott Mertz of NAI Mertz represented the buyer, which will also occupy the building, in the transaction. The seller was Northbridge Partners.
