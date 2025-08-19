Oppidan Begins Development of 132-Unit Workforce Housing Project in Northern Minnesota

GRAND RAPIDS, MINN. — Oppidan Investment Co. has broken ground on Mill + Mass, a new workforce housing project in Grand Rapids, a city in northern Minnesota. The 121,000-square-foot, 132-unit development is the result of a public-private partnership. Located near the Mississippi River and inspired by the region’s paper mill history, Mill + Mass will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a fitness center, game room, coffee bar, outdoor patio and walking paths.

Mill + Mass was made possible through the support of the City of Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids Economic Development Authority, Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation Board and the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency through the State’s Workforce Development Program. Completion is slated for March 2027.