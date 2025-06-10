Oppidan Breaks Ground on 61,000 SF Data Center in Eagan, Minnesota

EAGAN, MINN. — Oppidan Investment Co. has broken ground on a 61,000-square-foot data center on Argenta Trail, south of the YMCA property in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan. The project marks one of only two ground-up data center developments currently underway in Minnesota, according to Oppidan, which is serving as the landlord and directly financing, developing and delivering the facility in partnership with a tenant. Completion is slated for 2026.

Project partners include the City of Eagan, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, Dakota County, Greater MSP, Dakota Electric Association and Great River Energy. Gardner Builders is the general contractor, ERA Associates is the structural engineer, Stantec is the civil engineer, Salas O’Brien is the architect and States Manufacturing is the electric equipment supplier.