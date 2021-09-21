REBusinessOnline

Opportunity Housing Group, CSCDA Acquire Waterscape Apartments in Fairfield, California for $70M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

Waterscape-Apts-Fairfield-CA

Waterscape Apartments in Fairfield, Calif., features 180 apartments for low- to middle-income individuals and families.

FAIRFIELD, CALIF. — Opportunity Housing Group and the California Statewide Communities Development Authority (CSCDA) have partnered to purchase Waterscape Apartments, a multifamily property located at 3001 N. Texas St. in Fairfield. A joint venture between Angelo Gordon and Glencrest Group sold the asset for $70 million.

The 180-unit community will offer rents reduced to be affordable to low- to moderate-income individuals and families. On-site amenities includes a swimming pool, spa, picnic area with barbecue grills, a fireplace with lounge seating, package concierge, clubhouse, business center, fitness center, playground, dog park, gated access and 326 open, covered and garage parking spots.

Opportunity Housing Group is a Danville-based company focused on creating workforce housing in California. The company acquired the property in partnership with CSCDA using CSCDA’s Workforce Housing Program. Under this structure, middle-income workers, including teachers, first responders, civil employees and others, are offered discounted rents at the property that align with their incomes and have capped annual increases.

Salvatore Saglimbeni, Philip Saglimbeni, Stanford Jones and Alex Tartaglia of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, brokered the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews