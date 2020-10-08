REBusinessOnline

Optima Begins Development of 198-Unit Luxury Apartment Project in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Optima Lakeview will include 14,000 square feet of commercial space and 40,000 square feet of amenities.

CHICAGO — Optima Inc. has begun development of Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit luxury apartment project in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The seven-story, transit-oriented development will replace a shuttered Treasure Island grocery store and parking lot. Designed by Hovey, the project also includes 14,000 square feet of street-level commercial space. Residents will have access to 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop sky deck, pool, indoor basketball court, golf simulator, fitness center, yoga room, sports lounge, pet spa, game room, business center and two conference rooms. The building will offer 94 fully enclosed parking spaces and storage for 208 bicycles. Optima says it designed larger floor plans to accommodate dedicated space for a home office in today’s work-from-home environment. Completion is slated for March 2022.

