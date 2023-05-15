Optima Begins Leasing 100-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Wilmette, Illinois

WILMETTE, ILL. — Optima Inc. has begun leasing Optima Verdana, a 100-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. The community is scheduled to welcome its first residents in July and is currently more than 30 percent leased. Optima Verdana offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units as well as penthouse residences ranging in size from 660 to 2,790 square feet. Monthly rents will range from $2,950 to nearly $12,000. Optima’s CEO and founder, David Hovey Sr., designed the community.

Residents will have access to Optima’s complimentary concierge program, Optimized Service, which provides in-home package delivery, grocery delivery and plant watering. Residents can also schedule on-demand services through the Optima Verdana mobile app such as housekeeping, pet care, fitness classes, massage service and a private chef.

Optima Verdana gets its name from “verdure,” which means lush green vegetation. The community features several sustainable initiatives, including the Chicago area debut of Optima’s proprietary exterior vertical landscaping system. The self-contained irrigation and drainage system uses plants to promote evaporative cooling, reoxygenate the air, reduce dust and smog levels, decrease ambient noise and detain stormwater.

Indoor amenities at the property include a 24-hour front door person, pickleball/basketball court, fitness center, yoga room, massage room, golf simulator and sports lounge, kids’ playroom, pet park, library lounge and multiple work-from-home spaces. A seventh-floor sky deck features a glass-enclosed lap pool and spa designed for year-round use with retractable glass walls that open onto the sundeck. Residents also have access to a sauna, two herb gardens, bocce court, firepits, party room and game room.