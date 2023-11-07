Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Optima Verdana is located at the corner of Central Avenue and Green Bay Road across from the Wilmette Metra commuter train station. (Photo courtesy of Michael Duerinckx)
Optima Completes 100-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Wilmette, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

WILMETTE, ILL. — Optima Inc. has completed Optima Verdana, a 100-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. The property is 72 percent leased. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and penthouse configurations ranging from 660 to 2,790 square feet. Monthly rents range from approximately $3,000 to nearly $12,000.

Designed by David Hovey Sr. and David Hovey Jr., the community features a seventh-floor sky deck. The rooftop common area features a sun deck, barbecues, herb gardens, a bocce court, fire pits, party room, game room, sauna and heated lap pool with retractable glass walls designed for year-round use. Indoor amenities can be found on the building’s first floor and include a pickleball/basketball court, fitness center, yoga studio, massage rooms, sports lounge, golf simulator, kids’ playroom, dog run, library lounge and work-from-home spaces.

The community is slated to achieve Two Green Globes certification via the use of bird-friendly glass, eco-friendly induction cooktops and outdoor electric grills. Optima Verdana features the Chicago-area debut of Optima’s propriety exterior vertical landscaping system, which includes plants staying green year-round and promoting evaporative cooling, air purification, noise reduction and stormwater detention.  

