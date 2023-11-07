Optima Completes 100-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Wilmette, Illinois

WILMETTE, ILL. — Optima Inc. has completed Optima Verdana, a 100-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Wilmette. The property is 72 percent leased. The property features one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts and penthouse configurations ranging from 660 to 2,790 square feet. Monthly rents range from approximately $3,000 to nearly $12,000.

Designed by David Hovey Sr. and David Hovey Jr., the community features a seventh-floor sky deck. The rooftop common area features a sun deck, barbecues, herb gardens, a bocce court, fire pits, party room, game room, sauna and heated lap pool with retractable glass walls designed for year-round use. Indoor amenities can be found on the building’s first floor and include a pickleball/basketball court, fitness center, yoga studio, massage rooms, sports lounge, golf simulator, kids’ playroom, dog run, library lounge and work-from-home spaces.

The community is slated to achieve Two Green Globes certification via the use of bird-friendly glass, eco-friendly induction cooktops and outdoor electric grills. Optima Verdana features the Chicago-area debut of Optima’s propriety exterior vertical landscaping system, which includes plants staying green year-round and promoting evaporative cooling, air purification, noise reduction and stormwater detention.