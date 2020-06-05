Optima, Principal Real Estate Investors Develop 213-Unit Apartment Tower at Optima Kierland Center in Scottsdale

Situated with Optima Kierland Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., 7140 Optima Kierland will feature 213 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a rooftop pool, fitness center, co-working spaces and a full-court indoor basketball court. (Rendering courtesy of Optima)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A joint venture partnership between Optima and Principal Real Estate Investors is developing 7140 Optima Kierland, a multifamily property located within Optima Kierland Center in North Scottsdale.

As the second residential tower within Optima Kierland Center, the 12-story building will feature 213 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 737 square feet to 2,225 square feet. Units will feature plank flooring, solar shades, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an outdoor terrace. Residential amenities will include a rooftop pool, lounge and running track; outdoor spa with a steam room, sauna and hydrotherapy; fitness center; cool plunge and hot spa; full-court indoor basketball court; co-working spaces; dog park and pet spa; electronic gaming room; and golf simulator.

Additional amenities will include outdoor spaces with barbeques and fire pits; event and party spaces with retractable glass walls; an outdoor bar, lounge and kitchen; and an indoor theatre and game room.

Construction of the new tower is well underway, with first move-ins scheduled for August.