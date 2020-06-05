REBusinessOnline

Optima, Principal Real Estate Investors Develop 213-Unit Apartment Tower at Optima Kierland Center in Scottsdale

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Multifamily, Western

7140-Optima-Kierland-Scottsdale-AZ

Situated with Optima Kierland Center in Scottsdale, Ariz., 7140 Optima Kierland will feature 213 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, a rooftop pool, fitness center, co-working spaces and a full-court indoor basketball court. (Rendering courtesy of Optima)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A joint venture partnership between Optima and Principal Real Estate Investors is developing 7140 Optima Kierland, a multifamily property located within Optima Kierland Center in North Scottsdale.

As the second residential tower within Optima Kierland Center, the 12-story building will feature 213 apartments in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts ranging in size from 737 square feet to 2,225 square feet. Units will feature plank flooring, solar shades, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and an outdoor terrace. Residential amenities will include a rooftop pool, lounge and running track; outdoor spa with a steam room, sauna and hydrotherapy; fitness center; cool plunge and hot spa; full-court indoor basketball court; co-working spaces; dog park and pet spa; electronic gaming room; and golf simulator.

Additional amenities will include outdoor spaces with barbeques and fire pits; event and party spaces with retractable glass walls; an outdoor bar, lounge and kitchen; and an indoor theatre and game room.

Construction of the new tower is well underway, with first move-ins scheduled for August.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Watch On Demand:
Webinar: The State of the NNN Market as the Industry Emerges from COVID-19
Webinar: Safeguarding Seniors Housing Residents and Caregivers During COVID-19
Webinar: California Retail Reboot — How Will California’s Retail and Restaurant Sector Recover Post-Coronavirus?
Webinar: Seniors Housing Marketing and Sales During the Pandemic and Beyond
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Seniors Housing Market Valuation
Conferences
Jun
10
Webinar: Healthcare and Medical Office Buildings — Investment & Development Market Update


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  