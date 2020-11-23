REBusinessOnline

Optima Receives Final Approval for Development of 109-Unit Apartment Building in Wilmette, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

WILMETTE, ILL. — Optima Inc. has received final approval from the village of Wilmette for the development of a 109-unit luxury apartment building. The developer plans to break ground in late 2021 at the site, which is currently occupied by a bank. Designed by Hovey, the project will also include more than 8,000 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. Residents will have access to various amenities, including a rooftop sky deck and pool. Completion is scheduled for 2023.

