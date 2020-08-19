REBusinessOnline

Optima Signature Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago Converts Office Suites to Student E-Learning Space

Located on the second and seventh floor of Optima Signature in Chicago, the study suites are furnished with five to seven workstations.

CHICAGO — Optima Signature, a luxury office tower in Chicago, is now offering its on-site office suites as e-learning spaces for residents and non-residents alike.

Designed by David Hovey Sr. and completed in 2017, Optima Signature is a 490-unit Class A residential tower located at 220 E. Illinois St. Located on the 57-story building’s second and seventh floors, the study suites are furnished with five to seven workstations, a mini-fridge, built-in cabinetry and window treatments, Wi-Fi access, professional cleaning and a curated selected of building amenities, including outdoor lounge areas.

The suites are available for rent, ranging from $1,800 to $2,400 per month.

