Optima Signature Luxury Apartment Tower in Chicago Converts Office Suites to Student E-Learning Space

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily, Office

Located on the second and seventh floor of Optima Signature in Chicago, the study suites are furnished with five to seven workstations.

CHICAGO — Optima Signature, a luxury office tower in Chicago, is now offering its on-site office suites as e-learning spaces for residents and non-residents alike.

Designed by David Hovey Sr. and completed in 2017, Optima Signature is a 490-unit Class A residential tower located at 220 E. Illinois St. Located on the 57-story building’s second and seventh floors, the study suites are furnished with five to seven workstations, a mini-fridge, built-in cabinetry and window treatments, Wi-Fi access, professional cleaning and a curated selected of building amenities, including outdoor lounge areas.

The suites are available for rent, ranging from $1,800 to $2,400 per month.