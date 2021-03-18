Optima Tops Off 198-Unit Luxury Apartment Project in Chicago’s Lakeview Neighborhood

This rendering shows plans for the rooftop space at Optima Lakeview. Residents will enjoy a pool, spa, terrace and party room.

CHICAGO — Optima Inc. has topped off Optima Lakeview, a 198-unit luxury apartment project in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. The seven-story, transit-oriented development includes 14,000 square feet of street-level retail space. First move-ins are scheduled for spring 2022. Work on the project, which is situated on the site of a former Treasure Island grocery store, began five months ago. Optima is serving as both architect and general contractor.

Optima Lakeview will feature 40,000 square feet of amenities, including a rooftop sky deck, indoor basketball court, golf simulator, fitness center, yoga room, sports lounge, dog park, game room, demonstration kitchen, business center and two conference rooms. Units will feature keyless entry and smart thermostat and lighting. Optima says the units are significantly larger than what’s currently available in the market in order to accommodate dedicated space for a home office with the rise of the work-from-home model.