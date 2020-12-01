Optimal Elite Management Buys 63,483 SF Flex Building in Metro Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, TEXAS — Sign manufacturer Optimal Elite Management LLC has purchased a 63,483-square-foot office/warehouse building located in the central metroplex city of Grand Prairie. The two-story building is situated on 9.5 acres within Great Southwest Industrial Park and comprises 46,950 square feet of light manufacturing space and 16,533 square feet of office space. The seller, Breg Inc., will continue to occupy the site for the next six months through a sale-leaseback. Noah Dodge and Jason Finch of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented Optimal Elite Management in the deal. Steve Koldyke, Brian Gilchrist and Chris Powers of CBRE represented the seller.