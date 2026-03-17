Optimize Physical Therapy Signs 60,374 SF, Full-Building Lease Near Minneapolis

SPRING LAKE PARK, MINN. — Optimize Physical Therapy and Elite Sports Performance has signed a 60,374-square-foot lease for the full building at 8406 Sunset Road in Spring Lake Park, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. Kate Gillette of Transwestern represented the tenant, which will relocate its operations to the facility as part of an expansion. The new location will enable Optimize to add sports such as basketball, volleyball and hockey while providing more space for training and physical therapy. The facility will also support expanding programs, including homeschool co-ops, summer camps and clinics, and provide space for team rentals and batting cage use by youth little league teams, travel ball and high school teams.

Owner Buhl Investors acquired the property this year. RISE, a 501(c)(3) organization providing human services programs, previously owned and occupied the building. Optimize expects to open its new space this spring, with full operations starting in the summer.