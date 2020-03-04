Optimus Properties Sells Two-Property Mixed-Use Portfolio in California for $11M
CARMEL, CALIF. — Optimus Properties has completed the disposition of a two-property portfolio in downtown Carmel. Wheat LLC acquired the mixed-use portfolio for $11 million.
The sale consists of the 4,345-square-foot Block 71: Lot 5 building, with ground-floor retail and office space and second-floor residential space, and Block 76: Lot 11, a 2,763-square-foot retail property.
Michael Schoeder of Cushman & Wakefield’s Central Coast Operations, in collaboration with Dan Wald and Don LeBuhn of the firm’s Retail Investment Advisors Group in San Francisco, represented the seller in the deal.
