Friday, October 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Darby at Briarcliff consists of a four-story building with 186 units and a three-story building with 69 units.
DevelopmentMidwestMissouriMultifamily

Opus, Balboa Complete 255-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Kansas City

by Kristin Harlow

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Opus Group and Balboa Real Estate Partners have completed The Darby at Briarcliff, a 255-unit luxury apartment complex in Kansas City. Owned by Balboa, the property is situated in the Briarcliff West neighborhood and consists of two buildings. Amenities include a pool, lounge, private event space, fitness center, patio, work-from-home lounge, coffee bar, pet spa and dog run.

The development is part of a master-planned community initiated by Charles Garney of Briarcliff Development Co. Over the course of two decades, the firm has revitalized what was once a 400-acre infill site by developing single-family residences, apartments, commercial spaces and hotels. Monthly rents at The Darby at Briarcliff start at $1,203. Residents can now earn one month of free rent, according to the property’s website. Coastal Ridge is the property manager for The Darby at Briarcliff. Opus served as developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer.

You may also like

CBRE Secures Construction Financing for Whole Foods-Anchored Development...

Opus Group Delivers 104-Unit Helmsman Apartments in Downtown...

Partnership Nears Completion of 345-Unit Multifamily Project in...

NewCold Opens $300M Cold Storage Facility in Lebanon,...

Barings Real Estate Receives $115M Loan for The...

NAI Greywolf Negotiates $9.3M Sale of Apartment Community...

Mid-America Brokers Sale of 85,920 SF Champaign Town...

Mag Mile Capital Arranges $5.7M in Financing for...

IPA Negotiates $35.5M Sale of Terramonte at Foothill...