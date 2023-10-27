Opus, Balboa Complete 255-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Opus Group and Balboa Real Estate Partners have completed The Darby at Briarcliff, a 255-unit luxury apartment complex in Kansas City. Owned by Balboa, the property is situated in the Briarcliff West neighborhood and consists of two buildings. Amenities include a pool, lounge, private event space, fitness center, patio, work-from-home lounge, coffee bar, pet spa and dog run.

The development is part of a master-planned community initiated by Charles Garney of Briarcliff Development Co. Over the course of two decades, the firm has revitalized what was once a 400-acre infill site by developing single-family residences, apartments, commercial spaces and hotels. Monthly rents at The Darby at Briarcliff start at $1,203. Residents can now earn one month of free rent, according to the property’s website. Coastal Ridge is the property manager for The Darby at Briarcliff. Opus served as developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer.