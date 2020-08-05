Opus Begins Construction of 157,500 SF Spec Industrial Building Near Indianapolis, Secures Tenant

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

The project is located within Saxony Corporate Campus.

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — The Opus Group has begun construction of a mid-size last mile distribution center in Noblesville, about 25 miles north of Indianapolis. The 157,500-square-foot speculative building is located on Bergen Boulevard within the Saxony Corporate Campus. CentraSep Technologies, a Trucent company specializing in centrifuges and filtration systems, has signed a lease to occupy 44,000 square feet at the building. Plans call for three front entrances, 159 auto parking stalls, 18 docks, two drive-in docks, LED lighting and a clear height of 32 feet. Construction is slated for completion in spring 2021. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Brian Buschuk and Steve Schwegman of JLL are the leasing agents. Brian Sietz of JLL represented CentraSep.