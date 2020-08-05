Opus Begins Construction of 157,500 SF Spec Industrial Building Near Indianapolis, Secures Tenant
NOBLESVILLE, IND. — The Opus Group has begun construction of a mid-size last mile distribution center in Noblesville, about 25 miles north of Indianapolis. The 157,500-square-foot speculative building is located on Bergen Boulevard within the Saxony Corporate Campus. CentraSep Technologies, a Trucent company specializing in centrifuges and filtration systems, has signed a lease to occupy 44,000 square feet at the building. Plans call for three front entrances, 159 auto parking stalls, 18 docks, two drive-in docks, LED lighting and a clear height of 32 feet. Construction is slated for completion in spring 2021. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Brian Buschuk and Steve Schwegman of JLL are the leasing agents. Brian Sietz of JLL represented CentraSep.