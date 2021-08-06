REBusinessOnline

Opus Begins Construction of 277,930 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in Ankeny, Iowa

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

The project for Brown Warehouse Co. will be located within Swanwood Logistics Center.

ANKENY, IOWA — The Opus Group has begun construction of an industrial build-to-suit for Brown Warehouse Co. in Ankeny, a northern suburb of Des Moines. The 277,930-square-foot building will be located within Swanwood Logistics Center. The facility will feature 43 vehicle parking stalls, 24 dock doors and two drive-in doors. Brown, a leasing and third-party logistics company, will operate its warehousing business in the new building and relocate its workforce from its three previous locations. Completion of the new building is slated for April 2022.

Opus is the developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Snyder is the civil engineer. Opus also owns 25 acres adjacent to the site and plans to build a speculative industrial building spanning 296,360 square feet. Marcus Pitts and Austin Hedstrom of JLL will market that building for lease.

