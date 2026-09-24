Thursday, September 24, 2026
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Opus Intermodal at Joliet is slated for completion in June 2027.
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Opus Begins Construction of 314,684 SF Spec Industrial Building in Joliet, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

JOLIET, ILL. — Opus has begun construction on Opus Intermodal at Joliet, a 314,684-square-foot speculative industrial building on 39 acres in Joliet. The project site is at the northeast corner of Patterson and West Laraway roads, directly across the street from Union Pacific’s Global IV intermodal terminal. Plans call for a clear height of 36 feet, 31 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 209 trailer stalls and 214 car parking spaces. The building can accommodate up to two users. Opus is the developer and design-builder, working with Ware Malcomb as architect. Matthew Stauber and Steve Ostrowski of Colliers are marketing the buildings for lease. A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1. The building is slated for completion in June 2027.

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