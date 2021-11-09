Opus Begins Construction of 49,984 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit in West Dundee, Illinois

The project for Chicago Logistic Service is slated for completion in July 2022.

WEST DUNDEE, ILL. — The Opus Group has begun construction on a 49,984-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for Chicago Logistic Service in West Dundee, a far northwest Chicago suburb. This is the ninth project Opus has built within the Oakview Corporate Park. The building will feature 10 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 15 trailer stalls, 39 parking stalls, 2,900 square feet of office space and a clear height of 28 feet. Completion is slated for July 2022. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Noel Liston of Darwin Realty represented both Opus and the tenant.