Opus Begins Construction of Two Additional Spec Buildings at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

This rendering shows plans for the 572,000-square-foot building at 1401 Shepherd Road.

LIBERTY, MO. — The Opus Group has begun construction of two additional speculative buildings within Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Liberty, a northeast suburb of Kansas City. The two-building project is a joint venture between Opus and Washington Capital Management Inc.

A 572,000-square-foot building at 1401 Shepherd Road will feature a clear height of 36 feet, four drive-in doors, 76 dock doors, 152 stalls for trailer parking and 547 vehicle parking stalls. A 240,000-square-foot building at 1501 Shepherd Road will feature a clear height of 32 feet, two drive-in doors, 32 dock doors, 67 trailer parking stalls and 259 vehicle parking stalls. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Michael VanBuskirk, Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer are marketing the buildings for lease.