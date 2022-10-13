REBusinessOnline

Opus Begins Construction of Two Additional Spec Buildings at Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

This rendering shows plans for the 572,000-square-foot building at 1401 Shepherd Road.

LIBERTY, MO. — The Opus Group has begun construction of two additional speculative buildings within Liberty Heartland Logistics Center in Liberty, a northeast suburb of Kansas City. The two-building project is a joint venture between Opus and Washington Capital Management Inc.

A 572,000-square-foot building at 1401 Shepherd Road will feature a clear height of 36 feet, four drive-in doors, 76 dock doors, 152 stalls for trailer parking and 547 vehicle parking stalls. A 240,000-square-foot building at 1501 Shepherd Road will feature a clear height of 32 feet, two drive-in doors, 32 dock doors, 67 trailer parking stalls and 259 vehicle parking stalls. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Michael VanBuskirk, Mark Long, John Hassler and Scott Bluhm of Newmark Zimmer are marketing the buildings for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  