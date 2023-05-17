Opus Begins Construction on Third Spec Industrial Building at Tollway Corporate Center in North Aurora, Illinois

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — The Opus Group has begun construction on the third and final building at Tollway Corporate Center in North Aurora. The 408,195-square-foot speculative project is a joint venture with Principal Asset Management. The building will feature immediate access to I-88 along with a clear height of 36 feet, 55 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 134 auto parking stalls and 94 trailer stalls. Completion is slated for December. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Brian Kling and Reed Adler of Colliers and Dan Leahy and Packy Doyle of NAI Hiffman are marketing the space for lease.

Opus completed the first two buildings at Tollway Corporate Center in December 2022. The properties are fully leased to Soligent Distribution, Karat Packaging and Ryder Integrated Logistics.