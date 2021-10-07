REBusinessOnline

Opus Begins Construction on Two Spec Industrial Buildings in North Aurora, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Industrial, Midwest

This rendering shows plans for Building A at Tollway Corporate Center.

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — The Opus Group has begun construction of two speculative industrial buildings known as Tollway Corporate Center in North Aurora. The development is a joint venture with Principal Real Estate Advisors. The first building will total 104,978 square feet and will feature 10 dock positions, two drive-in doors, eight trailer stalls, 64 car parking stalls and a clear height of 32 feet. The second building will span 543,638 square feet and will offer 54 dock positions, four drive-in doors, 90 trailer stalls, 142 car parking stalls and a clear height of 36 feet. Completion of both buildings is slated for June 2022. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, architect and engineer. Brian Kling of Colliers International and Dan Leahy of NAI Hiffman are marketing the project for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews