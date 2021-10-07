Opus Begins Construction on Two Spec Industrial Buildings in North Aurora, Illinois

This rendering shows plans for Building A at Tollway Corporate Center.

NORTH AURORA, ILL. — The Opus Group has begun construction of two speculative industrial buildings known as Tollway Corporate Center in North Aurora. The development is a joint venture with Principal Real Estate Advisors. The first building will total 104,978 square feet and will feature 10 dock positions, two drive-in doors, eight trailer stalls, 64 car parking stalls and a clear height of 32 feet. The second building will span 543,638 square feet and will offer 54 dock positions, four drive-in doors, 90 trailer stalls, 142 car parking stalls and a clear height of 36 feet. Completion of both buildings is slated for June 2022. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, architect and engineer. Brian Kling of Colliers International and Dan Leahy of NAI Hiffman are marketing the project for lease.