Opus Breaks Ground on $10M Athletic Facility Renovation, Expansion at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa

DECORAH, IOWA — The Opus Group has broken ground on a renovation and expansion of the Regents Center, the existing 200,000-square-foot athletic facility at Luther College in Decorah, a city in northeast Iowa. The development, which will be renamed the Gerdin Fieldhouse for Athletics and Wellness, will receive a 15,787-square-foot addition. Built in 1963, Regents Center has long housed the Luther Norse athletic teams. The Gerdin Fieldhouse, made possible through a $10 million gift from Michael and Nicole Gerdin and the Gerdin Charitable Foundation, marks one of the largest renovation projects in Luther’s 162-year history.

The project scope includes a new 5,787-square-foot public lobby on the facility’s north end to include a new concession stand, restrooms and a Hall of Fame space. Opus will also build a new 10,200-square-foot wrestling training complex. The existing basketball and volleyball arena will receive extensive renovations. The athlete training and rehab facilities, locker rooms, and meeting and study spaces will also undergo renovations. Completion is slated for December 2025. Opus is serving as the design-builder in partnership with RDG Planning & Design.