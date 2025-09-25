Thursday, September 25, 2025
Opus will occupy roughly 28,000 square feet within Arcadia for its new headquarters.
Opus Breaks Ground on 115,000 SF Spec Office Building in Edina, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

EDINA, MINN. — Opus has broken ground on Arcadia, a 115,000-square-foot speculative office building at 5100 Eden Ave. in the Minneapolis suburb of Edina. The building will also serve as the developer’s headquarters. Arcadia is located in Edina’s Grandview District on the site of the former Eden 100 building. The development will include a six-story, multi-tenant office building with amenities such as a lobby with fireplace, gathering spaces, conference rooms, an employee training room, private tenant clubroom, workout facility and outdoor terrace. Opus is the developer and design-builder and will occupy Arcadia’s top floor, taking approximately 28,000 square feet. Joe Conzemius, Larissa Bodine, Anne Rinde and Elle Westphal of CBRE are marketing the remaining space for lease. ESG Architecture & Design is the architect of record.

