Opus Breaks Ground on 130,440 SF Spec Industrial Building in Minneapolis

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

Nordeast Business Center is slated for completion in summer 2022.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Opus Group has broken ground on Nordeast Business Center, a 130,440-square-foot speculative industrial building in Minneapolis. Located at the corner of University Avenue and 37th Avenue Northeast, the project will feature 136 vehicle parking stalls, 22 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 19 trailer parking stalls and a clear height of 32 feet. Completion is slated for summer 2022. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. John Ryden, Matt Oelschlager and Mike Bowen of CBRE are marketing the property for lease.

