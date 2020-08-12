REBusinessOnline

Opus Breaks Ground on 131,000 SF Industrial Build-to-Suit for Cherne Industries in Minnesota

SHAKOPEE, MINN. — The Opus Group has broken ground on a 131,000-square-foot industrial build-to-suit for Cherne Industries in Shakopee, a southwestern suburb of the Twin Cities. Cherne, which produces pneumatic plugs, mechanical plugs, gauges and testing equipment, will use the building as its new headquarters and manufacturing facility. The project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, eight dock doors, three drive-in doors and 177 car parking stalls. The company’s 115-person workforce will have access to amenities such as a fitness center, locker room and prayer room. Opus is the developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and engineer. Cabot Properties will own the building. Colliers International represented Opus, while AREA Commercial Real Estate Advisors represented Cherne. CBRE facilitated financing for the project. Completion is slated for early 2021.

