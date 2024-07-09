Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
TurbinePROs has leased more than 87,000 square feet at Dayton Parkway Business Center.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestMinnesota

Opus Breaks Ground on 132,200 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Dayton, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

DAYTON, MINN. — The Opus Group has broken ground on Dayton Parkway Business Center in Dayton, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. The 132,200-square-foot speculative industrial facility will be located at 17600 Territorial Road near the new Dayton Parkway Interchange and I-94. TurbinePROs, a provider of field services for rotating equipment manufacturers, has signed a lease for more than 87,000 square feet. The property will feature 19 dock doors, four drive-in doors, a clear height of 28 feet, 136 vehicle parking stalls and 14 trailer parking stalls. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Dan Swartz and Austin Lovin of CBRE are marketing the space for lease. Completion is slated for early 2025.

You may also like

Partnership Receives $169M Construction Loan for Jersey City...

Dunleer Buys Industrial Park in Huntington Beach, California...

Gensler Completes Study for Reimagining Chicago’s North Michigan...

Bernard Financial Group Arranges $30.5M Loan for Refinancing...

CBRE Brokers $5.2M Sale of Industrial Building in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $1.7M Sale of Andy’s...

Berkadia Arranges Sale of 22-Acre Multifamily Development Site...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 212-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Western Pacific Building Materials Signs 101,900 SF Industrial...