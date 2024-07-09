Opus Breaks Ground on 132,200 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Dayton, Minnesota

DAYTON, MINN. — The Opus Group has broken ground on Dayton Parkway Business Center in Dayton, a northwest suburb of the Twin Cities. The 132,200-square-foot speculative industrial facility will be located at 17600 Territorial Road near the new Dayton Parkway Interchange and I-94. TurbinePROs, a provider of field services for rotating equipment manufacturers, has signed a lease for more than 87,000 square feet. The property will feature 19 dock doors, four drive-in doors, a clear height of 28 feet, 136 vehicle parking stalls and 14 trailer parking stalls. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer. Dan Swartz and Austin Lovin of CBRE are marketing the space for lease. Completion is slated for early 2025.