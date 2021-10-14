REBusinessOnline

Opus Breaks Ground on 137,178 SF Spec Industrial Building in Blaine, Minnesota

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Minnesota

Completion of Sanctuary Business Center is slated for July 2022.

BLAINE, MINN. — The Opus Group has broken ground on a 137,178-square-foot speculative industrial building known as Sanctuary Business Center in Blaine, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The property will feature two drive-in doors, 32 dock positions, parking for 160 vehicles, trailer parking and LED lighting. Completion is slated for July 2022. Opus is the developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Stantec is the civil engineer. Danny McNamara of Cushman & Wakefield is the listing broker for the property.

