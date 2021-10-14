Opus Breaks Ground on 137,178 SF Spec Industrial Building in Blaine, Minnesota

Completion of Sanctuary Business Center is slated for July 2022.

BLAINE, MINN. — The Opus Group has broken ground on a 137,178-square-foot speculative industrial building known as Sanctuary Business Center in Blaine, a northern suburb of Minneapolis. The property will feature two drive-in doors, 32 dock positions, parking for 160 vehicles, trailer parking and LED lighting. Completion is slated for July 2022. Opus is the developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Stantec is the civil engineer. Danny McNamara of Cushman & Wakefield is the listing broker for the property.