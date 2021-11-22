REBusinessOnline

Opus Breaks Ground on 167-Unit Luxury Apartment Complex in Downers Grove, Illinois

Posted on by in Development, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

The project will rise seven stories at 926 Maple Ave.

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — The Opus Group has broken ground on a seven-story, 167-unit luxury apartment complex in the Chicago suburb of Downers Grove. Located at 926 Maple Ave., the project will include 319 parking spaces, 71 of which are dedicated for a neighboring church. Amenities will include work-from-home suites, a clubroom, fitness center, conference room, coffee bar, pool, pet spa and dog run. The project is a joint venture between Opus and Principal Real Estate Investors. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Greystar will manage the property, completion of which is slated for April 2023.

