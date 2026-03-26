Opus Breaks Ground on 168,486 SF Spec Industrial Project Near Omaha

PAPILLION, NEB. — Opus has broken ground on Highway 370 Logistics, a 168,486-square-foot speculative industrial development located near the intersection of I-80 and Highway 370 in Papillion within metro Omaha. The 12-acre site is adjacent to an Amazon distribution hub. The project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 10 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 115 vehicle parking stalls and 31 trailer parking stalls. Opus is the developer and design-builder, Raker Rhodes Engineering is the structural engineer and SVPA Architects is the architect. David Maenner and Sam Andres of CBRE are marketing the project for lease.