Thursday, March 26, 2026
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Highway 370 Logistics will be situated adjacent to an Amazon distribution hub in Papillion.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestNebraska

Opus Breaks Ground on 168,486 SF Spec Industrial Project Near Omaha

by Kristin Harlow

PAPILLION, NEB. — Opus has broken ground on Highway 370 Logistics, a 168,486-square-foot speculative industrial development located near the intersection of I-80 and Highway 370 in Papillion within metro Omaha. The 12-acre site is adjacent to an Amazon distribution hub. The project will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 10 dock doors, two drive-in doors, 115 vehicle parking stalls and 31 trailer parking stalls. Opus is the developer and design-builder, Raker Rhodes Engineering is the structural engineer and SVPA Architects is the architect. David Maenner and Sam Andres of CBRE are marketing the project for lease.

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