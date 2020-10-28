Opus Breaks Ground on 182,000 SF Spec Industrial Development in Liberty, Missouri

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Midwest, Missouri

LIBERTY, MO. — The Opus Group has broken ground on Heartland Meadows Commerce Center, a 182,000-square-foot industrial development in Liberty, a suburb of Kansas City. It is the first speculative, new-construction project within the larger Heartland Meadows Industrial Park in the past decade, according to Opus. The building will be able to accommodate up to eight tenants and feature 220 car parking stalls, up to 43 dock positions, two drive-in doors, trailer parking and a clear height of 32 feet. Completion is slated for August 2021. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, architect and engineer. Patrick McGannon and Matthew Severns of Kessinger-Hunter are handling leasing.