Located in Centennial, Colo., Catalyst Industrial will offer 188,054 square feet of speculative multi-tenant industrial space.
Opus Breaks Ground on 188,054 SF Spec Industrial Facility in Centennial, Colorado

by Amy Works

CENTENNIAL, COLO. — Opus has broken ground on Catalyst Industrial, a Class A speculative industrial development in Centennial. Situated on 14.3 acres at 15030 E. Fremont Drive, Catalyst Industrial will offer 188,054 square feet of space. Designed to accommodate up to six tenants, the building can be divided into units as small as 21,000 square feet. The asset will feature a clear height of 32 feet, 28 truck doors, six drive-in dock doors and parking for 268 vehicles. Opus is the developer, design-builder, architect and structural engineer of record on the project, which is slated for completion in early first-quarter 2026. Todd Witty and Daniel Close of CBRE will market the facility for lease.

