Opus Breaks Ground on 195,500 SF Spec Industrial Project Near Des Moines

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Iowa, Midwest

BONDURANT, IOWA — The Opus Group has broken ground on a 195,500-square-foot speculative industrial development in Bondurant, about 14 miles northeast of Des Moines. Known as Commerce Crossings, the project will have convenient access to I-80 and I-35. The building will feature a clear height of 28 feet, 16 drive-in doors, 18 dock doors and 165 vehicle parking stalls. Completion is scheduled for November. The developer and owner, Signature Commercial Real Estate, plans to also build an adjacent building. Opus is serving as design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Shive Hattery is the civil engineer.

