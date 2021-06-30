REBusinessOnline

Opus Breaks Ground on 256,000 SF Spec Industrial Project in Suburban Indianapolis

Posted on by in Development, Indiana, Industrial, Midwest

WHITESTOWN, IND. — The Opus Group has broken ground on a speculative industrial building at AllPoints at Anson, an industrial park in Boone County’s Whitestown, about 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The 256,000-square-foot building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 26 dock doors, four drive-in doors, 219 car parking spots, 33 trailer parking spots and office space. Completion of the 16-acre project is slated for March 2022. Opus is serving as developer, design-builder, interior designer, architect and structural engineer. Luke Wessel of Cushman & Wakefield will market the new building for lease. AllPoints at Anson is a 616-acre industrial park.

